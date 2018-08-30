Jennifer Lopez sometimes goes a little too hard on stage!

ET caught up with the World of Dance judge, along with her co-stars Jenna Dewan, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, during a press day, where the 49-year-old entertainer recalled one of her most shocking moments on stage.

"I've chipped my tooth with a mic," Lopez revealed. "Oh yeah, I've done so much stuff on stage, but I feel like I have stage angels because I do such crazy stuff on stage in my shows sometimes. This is why I have bruises everywhere all the time and I've chipped my tooth on stage and had to finish the show. Like, literally knocked my tooth out and I'm like, 'Oh!'"

The "On the Floor" singer recalled going backstage and asking, "Can I finish the show like this? They're like, 'Yeah, yeah. It's fine. It's just a little chip.' Or do I have to leave?"

J.Lo isn't the only World of Dance star whose had embarrassing moments. Dewan also shared that when she was a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, she took quite a tumble.

"I've fallen on my face at least ten times," the former Step Up star said. "One time I fell off the stage when I was dancing with Janet. I was doing alright, you know. I'm living up there and I took one step and I went foom, like, down right into the front row. Right into the [crowd]. It was horrible."

It's nice to know that even the pros can have an off day or stumble on stage. That's why Lopez, as an executive producer of the show, is willing to give competitors a second chance. With just 12 acts to go, Ciara is guest mentoring in the next episode and helping the dancers get to work.

World of Dance airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

