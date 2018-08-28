Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's latest date night may have gotten a little awkward!

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, on Monday, where Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Beau Casper Smart, was also dining at the same time, an eyewitness inside the establishment tells ET.

However, the eyewitness says the exes did not speak nor even see each other. Lopez was seen dining with Rodriguez and her manager, Benny Medina, while Smart appeared to be having a meeting of his own.

Lopez, who dated her former backup dancer on and off from 2011-2016, appeared to be in good spirits, however, slightly smiling as she left through the back door of the establishment with Rodriguez by her side. The "Dinero" singer opted for a casual navy-and-white tracksuit, while A-Rod wore a powder blue sweater, khaki pants and stylish kicks.

Smart, meanwhile, appeared to be keeping a low profile, aiming his head down as the paparazzi snapped his pic. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time he's accidentally run into Lopez following their split. Last February, he spotted his ex while she was enjoying a girls night out with actress Leah Remini.

Earlier this month, Lopez received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. While accepting the accolade, the mother of two had nothing but amazing things to say about Rodriguez, who was cheering her on in the audience.

"Alex, you're like my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other," Lopez gushed. "Every day the sky is not the limit, the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding."

Hear more in the video below.

