Jennifer Lopez is truly an icon!

After slaying the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards stage with her fierce performance, the 49-year-old entertainer accepted the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Looking fabulous in a sparkly gold jumpsuit with matching sneaker, Jenny from the Block was all smiles as the crowd applauded her following her standout presentation.

"I grew up on MTV and this is really a tremendous honor for me," Lopez began. "It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then watching them come true. Music, acting and performing, this career has always been an obsession for me. I always had it in my mind, I was always the person like, 'Why not?...I was obsessed like that, and I like it that way for a while, just working and working a working.

"I had to forge my own path, make my own rules," she continued. "I was always like that. But it wasn't until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better I knew I had to go higher and be stronger than I had before... So thank you Max and Emme, there is so much more to do and I know in my heart the future is brighter now because of you."

Lopez also took a moment to thank her parents, mom, Lupe, who she explained was the "original dancing queen," her sisters and father. Lastly, she turned to Rodriguez to call him her "twin soul."

"And Alex, you're like my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other. Every day the sky is not he limit, the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding," she expressed.

"The On the Floor" singer's stellar show marked her first performance at the VMAs since 2001.

Rodriguez had also been by her side as they walked the red carpet together before ceremony

The former New York Yankee baseball player had been Lopez's biggest cheerleader leading up to the VMA performance, taking to Instagram to show off his lady and her dancers getting ready for the big night.

“Monday is going to be epic,” Rodriguez told the camera and onlookers nearby as Lopez and an army of backup dancers warmed up behind him. “They’re all rocking their Niyama Sol [Lopez's own brand of athletic wear]. And it’s going to be a Vanguard. A lifetime achievement award for Jennifer.”

