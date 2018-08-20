The queen has arrived!

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez as she walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in New York City at Radio City Music Hall with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez by her side on Monday.

The inseparable couple looked ridiculously gorgeous as expected. The pop superstar sparkled in a one-shoulder metallic silver gown with matching box clutch, bracelets and platform sandals. The baseball veteran was dapper in burgundy tux jacket, white shirt, black trousers and shoes.

We can't wait for the Video Vanguard recipient to perform what will surely be an epic medley of her most memorable tunes. Lopez's beau gave a sneak peek over the weekend on his Instagram, which we expect to be an elaborate production, of course.

