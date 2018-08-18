Can’t wait see Jennifer Lopez take the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? Well, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is here to tide you over with a new clip teasing what viewers are in for!

On Friday, the former Yankee took to Instagram to share some videos from Brooklyn, New York, where his girlfriend and her team were diligently preparing for their performance at Monday’s awards show -- where she’ll be receiving a special honor.

“Monday is going to be epic,” the three-time MVP told the camera and onlookers nearby as Lopez and an army of backup dancers warmed up behind him. “They’re all rocking their Niyama Sol [Lopez's own brand of athletic wear]. And it’s going to be a Vanguard. A lifetime achievement award for Jennifer.”

Then, in another Instagram Story, the 43-year-old former pro athlete posted a GIF of Lopez and her dancers all performing together, hinting at a big, elaborate production in the works.

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

But Rodriguez didn’t stop there. He also posted a photo of himself once again standing on the edge of the rehearsal space, which he captioned, “Coach 13,” along with the flag for the Dominican Republic, nodding to his roots and his Yankee jersey number. Clearly he isn’t just proud of his girlfriend, he’s her biggest fan!

Courtesy of Instagram

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs at Monday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. PST on MTV.

Get more news on Lopez in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Convinces Us We Need Feathers in Our Wardrobe Too -- Shop Her Look!

Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at the MTV Video Music Awards: A Look Back at Her Best Music Videos!

Jennifer Lopez Is Pretty in Pink for Another NYC Night Out With Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery