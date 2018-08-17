Jennifer Lopez Convinces Us We Need Feathers in Our Wardrobe Too -- Shop Her Look!
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
It was just a casual Thursday for Jennifer Lopez when she wore a drop dead gorgeous, light pink feathered mini by Valentino. The star was seen leaving NBC Studios with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sporting the stunner with bejeweled Gucci sandals, Yeprem earrings and white bag.
The romantic high neckline and voluminous sleeves added to the ultra-feminine aesthetic of the pretty number, complementing the scene-stealing skirt adorned with a smattering of delicate feathers -- and it got us thinking, we really need this in our life! Although most shrug off the plumage trend as too dressy and unwearable, we think it's quite the contrary.
The playful piece can be iterated in wares and accessories that are more versatile than you think. Today's iterations of tops, dresses, bags and shoes add a dose of glamour to both day and evening looks. While feathery frocks are reserved for special nights out, statement trimmed tops can be tempered with jeans, while an embellished carryall can elevate your everyday ensembles.
Channel the Video Vanguard's style by shopping our edit of feathery favorites here.
Mango Feather Earrings $26
Pretty Little Thing Pink Feather Block Heel Sandal $42
Missguided Pink Tailored Feather Cuff Blazer $52
Topshop Feather Hem Camisole Top $55
Style Mafia Vini Top $89
Cinq a Sept Zoie Top
$195 $117
Staud Romy Dress $275
Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu $285
Loeffler Randall Zadie Feather Circle Tote $350
See the style star slay in thigh-high denim boots:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
We Have Jennifer Lopez to Thank for the Iconic Pink Juicy Tracksuit Moment in ‘I’m Real’ Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Loves This Blouse Style and It Is So Perfect For Work
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Complete Couple Goals as They Match in White -- See the Pic!