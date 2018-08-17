Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

It was just a casual Thursday for Jennifer Lopez when she wore a drop dead gorgeous, light pink feathered mini by Valentino. The star was seen leaving NBC Studios with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sporting the stunner with bejeweled Gucci sandals, Yeprem earrings and white bag.

The romantic high neckline and voluminous sleeves added to the ultra-feminine aesthetic of the pretty number, complementing the scene-stealing skirt adorned with a smattering of delicate feathers -- and it got us thinking, we really need this in our life! Although most shrug off the plumage trend as too dressy and unwearable, we think it's quite the contrary.

The playful piece can be iterated in wares and accessories that are more versatile than you think. Today's iterations of tops, dresses, bags and shoes add a dose of glamour to both day and evening looks. While feathery frocks are reserved for special nights out, statement trimmed tops can be tempered with jeans, while an embellished carryall can elevate your everyday ensembles.

James Devaney/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Images

Channel the Video Vanguard's style by shopping our edit of feathery favorites here.

Mango

Mango Feather Earrings $26

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Pink Feather Block Heel Sandal $42

Missguided

Missguided Pink Tailored Feather Cuff Blazer $52

Topshop

Topshop Feather Hem Camisole Top $55

Style Mafia

Style Mafia Vini Top $89

Shopbop

Cinq a Sept Zoie Top $195 $117

Staud

Staud Romy Dress $275

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu $285

Loeffler Randall

Loeffler Randall Zadie Feather Circle Tote $350

