Couple goals!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had an adorable matching moment while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

The superstar posted a pic on Instagram of her and the former baseball player sitting on the steps, both wearing white clothing and sunglasses. The MTV Video Vanguard recipient looked gorgeous in a lace bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while her beau sported a long-sleeve shirt and matching jeans.

White seems to be the pop star's signature color during her getaway, as she was spotted in a white bikini while sunbathing on a yacht the day before.

She has also wowed in the sleek color by way of wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a bold floral blouse while visiting her boyfriend on the set of the Today show last week.

To score a romantic white lace frock like Lopez's, shop our edit of chic selects ahead.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Medallion Lace Cami Dress $48

H&M

H&M Cotton Dress $50

Hello Molly

Hello Molly Summer in Monte Carlo Maxi Dress $83

Nordstrom

ASTR Lace Midi Dress $89

ASOS

Jarlo All Over Cutwork Lace Midi Dress $198

Saks Fifth Avenue

Rebecca Taylor Adriana Eyelet Cotton Dress $595 $357

See the fashion icon strut in thigh-high denim boots!

