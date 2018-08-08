Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Complete Couple Goals as They Match in White -- See the Pic!
Couple goals!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had an adorable matching moment while on vacation in Capri, Italy.
The superstar posted a pic on Instagram of her and the former baseball player sitting on the steps, both wearing white clothing and sunglasses. The MTV Video Vanguard recipient looked gorgeous in a lace bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while her beau sported a long-sleeve shirt and matching jeans.
White seems to be the pop star's signature color during her getaway, as she was spotted in a white bikini while sunbathing on a yacht the day before.
She has also wowed in the sleek color by way of wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a bold floral blouse while visiting her boyfriend on the set of the Today show last week.
To score a romantic white lace frock like Lopez's, shop our edit of chic selects ahead.
Forever 21 Medallion Lace Cami Dress $48
H&M Cotton Dress $50
Hello Molly Summer in Monte Carlo Maxi Dress $83
ASTR Lace Midi Dress $89
Jarlo All Over Cutwork Lace Midi Dress $198
Rebecca Taylor Adriana Eyelet Cotton Dress
$595 $357
