Jennifer Lopez to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez will soon be joining a very exclusive group of music superstars.

The "On the Floor" singer will be honored with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

The iconic popstar, who is also nominated for two VMAs this year, will be performing at the star-studded awards show for the first time since 2001, where she performed her single "I’m Real (Murder Remix)" alongside Ja Rule.

With this prestigious honor, Lopez joins a select group of previous winners including Madonna, Britney Spears, Guns N' Roses, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna and, most recently, Pink.

Lopez is receiving the special award in recognition of her 20-year career, during which time she's sold over 40 million albums and released dozens of hit singles, while at the same time cultivating a successful career as a film and TV star.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

