Cardi B and The Carters Lead 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have been announced!

MTV took to IGTV on Monday to reveal the nominees with the help of Nyle DiMarco, Tessa Brooks and others. With announcements featuring live parrots, gospel choirs and workout videos, the reveal was surely just a sneak peek of the wild things viewers can expect when the show airs on Monday, Aug. 20 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Cardi B leads the noms with 10, while The Carters follow with eight and Childish Gambino and Drake round out the most-honored artists with seven each.

“It has already been a monumental year in music, and this year’s VMAs will take things to a whole new level,” Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom, said in a press release. “The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity – and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible.”

Fans can vote in eight of the most popular categories via vma.mtv.com up until Friday, Aug. 10. Voting for the "Best New Artist" category will stay open until the live broadcast.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God's Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God's Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God's Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God's Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

Here's a look back at last year's VMAs:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Opens Up About Drake’s 'Uncomfortable' VMAs Speech and Her New Boyfriend

Miley Cyrus Reveals How Her Infamous VMA Performance Changed Her Life 'Forever'

Camila Cabello Admits She Was 'Hurt' by Fifth Harmony's Diss at VMAs

Related Gallery