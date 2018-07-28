Jennifer Lopez Gives Alex Rodriguez the Absolute Sweetest Birthday Wish

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her love for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

The 49-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Rodriguez’s 43rd birthday. The Shades of Blue star shared a precious video montage that included pics and videos of her time with the former Yankees player.

The clip includes moments with the couple’s five children -- Lopez has Max and Emme, 10-year-old twins, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis -- as well as shots of the pair singing in the car, taking selfies, and having a cute moment during their Vanity Fair cover shoot.

“Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half...getting to know the real you more and more...I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” Lopez gushed in the post. “But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be...growing everyday... reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals.”

She continued: “YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer... HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋 @arod”

Rodriguez thanked his friends and fans for the birthday love in a sweet post.

“Wow! Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the amazing birthday wishes I received today on social media. I'm so grateful for all of you that have supported me over the years, both on the field and off,” he wrote. “I hope that you guys all have great birthdays as well when your day rolls around!”

A-Rod’s big day fell just days after Lopez celebrated her own birthday with an intimate party. Rodriguez commemorated the occasion with an adorable slideshow of pics from the couple’s time together. “Birthday girl 🎉,” he captioned the post.

Birthday girl 🎉 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

In another celebratory slideshow, the athlete did some gushing of his own.

“When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others,” he praised. “For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

