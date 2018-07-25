Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Pics From Her Intimate Birthday Bash

Jennifer Lopez held a more intimate party for her 49th birthday, and now she's sharing the photos with all her fans.

The superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank her fans and followers for their continued support and sweet birthday wishes, while sharing new pics from inside her birthday party. Among the eight photos she shared were a romantic pic with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, sweet snaps with her kids, Emme and Max, and family shots with Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella -- as well as a couple of the Shades of Blue star indulging in her birthday cake.

"So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)," Lopez wrote alongside the slideshow.

"What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers... I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever... Jennifer," she added. "Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥 all photos by: @lacarba."

While Lopez was all glammed up in a green ensemble for her birthday bash, she spent the day in a bikini -- and popping champagne. "Current birthday situation... yup photo credit : @lacarba," she captioned the pics, while Rodriguez paid tribute to his lady with a series of sweet posts.

