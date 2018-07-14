Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Legs In Red Mini-Dress While Out With Alex Rodriguez -- See the Sizzling Look

Jennifer Lopez knows how to turn heads!

The 48-year-old entertainer flaunted her curvy figure while out on a date night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in Los Angeles on Friday. The "On the Floor" singer looked incredible in a long-sleeve body-hugging red mini-dress that perfectly showed off her toned legs. Lopez completed the daring look with tan pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels, a beige crossbody bag with gold hardware and her signature hoop earrings.

Her honey locks were pulled into a tight ponytail, and her makeup consisted of a bronze smoky eye, bronzer and a nude lips. The former baseball player, meanwhile, looked sharp in a brown suit with a checkered shirt underneath.

J.Lo's hard work at the gym has definitely been paying off, and she doesn't mind showing off her fit figure. Just last week, the Shades of Blue star put her abs on display in a matching white pinstripe crop top and wide-leg trousers while out to dinner with A-Rod at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous twosome stirred up engagement rumors earlier this month after J.Lo posted a cozy beach shot where she's rocking a ring on that finger.

The picture put fans in frenzy, as they began speculating that Rodriguez proposed to her over the week of Fourth of July. However, the gold piece was just part of Lopez's extensive jewelry collection.

See more of the couple in the video below.

