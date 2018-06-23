Jennifer Lopez Performs Perfectly Choreographed 'Dinero' Dance With Alex Rodriguez's Daughter -- Watch!

Perks of having your dad date Jennifer Lopez?

Learning killer moves from a queen of dance!

Alex Rodriguez took to social media on Friday to share a fun video showing his daughter, Natasha, and girlfriend, Lopez, performing a perfectly in sync dance to Lopez’s hit, “Dinero,” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

In the clip, taken on a boat, the gorgeous ladies rocked bikinis while pumping out the killer choreography.

“#dinero #tashi @jlo,” Rodriguez simply captioned the post.

Natasha, 13, is the eldest of Rodriguez’s two daughters with ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. They are also parents to Ella, 10.

Lopez meanwhile has 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The World of Dance star recently paid tribute to the role Rodriguez has played in her and her twins’ lives.

"Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment... for being the ringmaster to this traveling circus we call our life!!” she wrote in a sweet Father’s Day post.

“We love you today and everyday,” she continued. “Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!! And thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max. Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives... ♥️♥️.”

However, on Saturday, the couple took some time out from the kids to hang out a country club, with Lopez, “trying to fit in.”

See more on the blended family below.

