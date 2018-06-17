Jennifer Lopez Shares Deeply Sweet Message For Alex Rodriguez on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet video and a moving tribute to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Father's Day Sunday.

On her Instagram account, Lopez posted a video showing the former baseball star reading two handmade cards from his daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, and Lopez's 10-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme. Rodriguez reads both cards and kisses them each three times.

"You guys made my day," he says.

The video is accompanied by a moving message from JLo.

"Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment... for being the ringmaster to this traveling circus we call our life!! We love you today and everyday..." she wrote. "Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!! And thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max. Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives... ♥️♥️ #daddysday #amor #blinkingthetearsaway #lovehimlots."

Rodriguez appears to have had basically the best day ever -- and has grown quite a bit since he first became a dad 13 years ago.

"Today has an entirely different meaning to me than I did when I first became a father to Tashi and then my Ella Bella," he wrote on Instagram. "It’s an incredible responsibility, and one I have always treasured. But as I grow older and proudly watch them doing the same, not only are my kids my pride and joy and number one priority - now they also motivate me. Every day, Tashi and Ella make me a better dad and a better person. Being a father is the greatest job in the world, more than any career I could have dreamed of as a kid. To all the fathers out there, never stop trying to be the best. I don’t. #HappyFathersDay."

For a look at the engagement talk between Rodriguez and Lopez, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Says Strained Relationship With His Father Inspires Him to Be a Better Dad (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez Are Proud Parents at Daughters' Dance Recital

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cuddle With Their Kids After Taco Night: Pics!

Related Gallery