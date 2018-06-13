Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cuddle With Their Kids After Taco Night: Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez love to spend quality time with their children.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a pic of the couple with his daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, as well as Lopez's daughter, 10-year-old Emme, posing after dinner together. Rodriguez shares Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Taco Tuesday," he wrote.

Taco Tuesday 🌮 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

Later, Lopez shared a sweet photo of more after-dinner cuddles in their pyjamas, this time including Rodriguez hugging her son Max.

💙🌺🌸🌼🌈🌟☀️🌛🌎 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

Lopez, 48, recently opened up about the power couple's relationship in an ABC News interview that aired on Monday's Good Morning America.

"We have to take our time," Lopez said. "I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown-ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

She also recently revealed her competitive side with her former professional athlete beau, even when it comes to working out.

“Here’s the thing, he just doesn’t even entertain my delusions,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Like, I’ll say, ‘Babe, I feel like I could beat you.’ And he’s like [straight-faced].”

“There’s no winning that because if he beats me, it’s over!” she later quipped, laughing.

ET spoke to Jenna Dewan last month -- who works with Lopez on her hit dancing show, World of Dance -- and she said she's confident Lopez and Rodriguez will eventually get engaged.

