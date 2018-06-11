Jennifer Lopez On Taking Her Time With Alex Rodriguez: 'I've Made Plenty of Mistakes in the Past'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship is going strong!

The couple, who have been together for more than a year, have no plans to rush their relationship, though.

"We have to take our time," Lopez, 48, told ABC News for Good Morning America's Monday episode. "I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

Lopez, who's currently wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, revealed that A-Rod, 42, is partial to the "Jenny from the Block" portion of the show.

"I wear the number 13," she said of donning her boyfriend's former Yankee's number during her performance. "The first time he came to see the show, he was like, 'You got Yankee hats up there ... That was always in your show?'"

"And I was like, 'Yeah,'" she recalled. "He was like, 'Wow, this is a sign.'"

Back in March a source told ET that the couple has talked about their future and marriage. "J.Lo and A-Rod are on the same page and want the same things. They've discussed marriage and what their long-term plan is," the source said.

"They complement each other well. They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts," the source continued. "Their families are now blended and live together."

Another source added, "Their relationship keeps blooming. They just make each other better. They push each other to be better people, and that works for them."

In the April cover of Harper's Bazaar, Lopez shared why she thinks their relationship works.

"It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t," she noted. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

The superstar exclusively told ET's Kevin Frazier that their relationship is "beautiful" back in February.

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she said. "You know, just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."

