Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Aging in the Spotlight

Jennifer Lopez has always had age-defying beauty, but the 48-year-old entertainer knows that one day she's going to look older.

"Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez tells emmy magazine (per People) in a new interview released on Wednesday. “They’ll say, 'She looks old!' But, right now, I’m holding it together."

The World of Dance star attributes her youthful looks to good exercise and healthy lifestyle. J.Lo is frequently seen working out with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, on their social media profiles, no doubt taking it to the next level in their fitness routines.

“The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,'" Lopez says. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different."

The "Dinero" singer is always non-stop, with two NBC shows, a Las Vegas residency and a new album in the works.

“I’m good at the showgirl stuff. I’m good at being onstage, doing a photo shoot, the stuff I need to be good at for my job," she explains. "And I enjoy it. I know how to work it and make it work. But I don’t need to be the center of attention. I’d rather not talk to people at a party. I’m not that person."

While she may have a busy schedule, her personal life and 10-year-old twins -- Max and Emme -- "takes priority over the work stuff."

“I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” Lopez shares. “When I leave here, I’ll go home, have a nice dinner, then I’ll go to my bedroom, have a nice bath. I’ll have a chocolate cookie with milk, I’ll watch TV. And then I’m like, OK, tomorrow is full out."

And she always goes full out! ET caught up with J.Lo earlier this month, where she joked that she could take both Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars in a dance battle.

