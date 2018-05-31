Adam Levine Dances With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Dusty and More Stars in Maroon 5’s New Music Video

Adam Levine’s girls!

Maroon 5’s new “Girls Like You” music video features lots of lovely ladies jamming out to the new single, which features rapper Cardi B.

In addition to Cardi and her epic banana yellow suit jacket, the clip features dance breaks from stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora, Aly Raisman, Beanie Feldstein, and many more.

The group also highlighted several feminist activists and authors throughout.

But the sweetest moment comes at the end of the video, when Levine stops singing and turns to hug his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose.

Little Dusty is so cute, squirming in her supermodel mom’s arms while she rocks a black dress. Prinsloo, 29, sports a simple white T-shirt and ripped jeans, leaning into her hubby’s embrace. The couple’s 3-month-old daughter, Gio, was not featured.

The clip ends with all of the featured stars striking a pose while side-by-side.

Levine recently opened up to ET about being the dad to two girls. Watch the clip below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Levine Plays It Cool (As James Corden Panics) While Getting Pulled Over on 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch!

Adam Levine and James Corden Get Pulled Over by a Cop During Carpool Karaoke

Adam Levine Says 'Girls Are Better Than Boys,' Reveals How ‘The Voice’ Prepared Him for Fatherhood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery