Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet 'Family Time' Photo With Jennifer Lopez's Son Max

On Saturday, the retired New York Yankee posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself sharing important family time with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's son, Max. Rodriguez and Lopez, who have been dating for just over a year, both have two children from previous relationships and appear to have seamlessly brought all four together. Rodriguez is father to two daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, and Lopez is mother to 10-year-old twins Emme and Max.

In Rodriguez's Instagram post on Saturday, he shared a photo of himself hugging Max and what looks to be Natasha.

"#FeelingTheLove #GroupHug #FamilyTime," he wrote to accompany the photo.

Lopez herself responded to the sweet Instagram pic shortly after it was shared.

"My ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.

In a separate Instagram story, Rodriguez and Max watch baseball together on the couch. Rodriguez captioned the photo, "Family & ⚾."

Rodriguez and Lopez definitely appear to be serious about one another. Last June, they had a big family vacation in the Hamptons together, they bought a $15 million New York City apartment together, and talks about engagement rings, wedding plans and growing old together have intensified in the past few months alone.

Jenna Dewan, who works with Lopez on World of Dance, told ET last week that it's really all just a matter of time.

"I mean, I'm sure that's happening," she said.

