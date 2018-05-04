Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs While Out in Miami With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is one fit chica!

The 48-year-old entertainer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted walking hand-in-hand while out at lunch in Miami, Florida, on Friday. J.Lo showed off her fit and toned abs in a hot pink long-sleeved crop top and black workout pants and sneakers. The "I Luh Ya Papi" singer also rocked dark aviators, her hair in a slick bun and carried a large black purse while cozying up to her beau.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee was all smiles, casually dressed in a black tee, jeans and black sneakers, while carrying a book in one hand.

Splashnews/PCN

Lopez recently showed off her fit bod during a recent Guess photo shoot.

Meanwhile, the couple is stronger than ever and can't seem to stop gushing about one another to the press. Lopez recently told ET that she is "glad" that Rodriguez sees her as a role model for his two daughters. While the lovebirds are embracing their life as a blended modern family, the Shades of Blue star and Rodriguez aren't thinking of getting married anytime soon.

However, they have definitely talked about their future together, a source told ET back in April. Lopez recently addressed her teasy lyrics about wanting to get engaged in her latest song "El Anillo." Hear what she told ET in the video below.

