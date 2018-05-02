Jennifer Lopez Reveals the One Thing She Never Told Alex Rodriguez About Their First 'Date'

Jennifer Lopez may tell Alex Rodriguez pretty much everything, but there's one thing she's been keeping a secret from her boyfriend... until now!

The "El Anillo" singer was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where she opened up about one of the couple's first meet-ups, and why the MLB star didn't believe it was a "date."

"He always claims this," Lopez joked. "We have a little bit of a thing about this, because he asked me. He was like, 'Let's go out to dinner.' And I go, 'OK,' right? I think that's a date."

"And then afterwards, after we have this date, he goes, 'Oh, I didn't think it was a date, I didn't know if you were seeing anybody or whatever,'" she continued. "And I said, 'I wouldn't have went out with you if I was seeing somebody else.' He goes, 'Well, I don't know!'"

Lopez said Rodriguez felt like it "turned into a date" when he texted her from the bathroom.

"It was cute," she recalled. "We were having this 'not date,' according to him, and we're eating dinner and whatever, and we're getting to know each other. Then he leaves and goes to the bathroom for a second. I'm just sitting there, you know, kinda just waiting on my phone."

"I texted somebody, 'I'm with Alex Rodriguez!'" she added. "My girlfriend who knew him, I was like, 'Guess who I'm with? Alex!' He doesn't know that part."

As he was walking back towards the table, Lopez said she received a text and thought it was from her friend that she had just contacted. But when she looked at her cell, it was a message from the former Yankees star, which read, "You look sexy AF."

"He couldn't say it, so [he texted it]," she said. "I was wearing, like, a turtleneck and baggy pants, so it was really cute."

On Tuesday, ET was in the audience for World of Dance's FYC (For Your Consideration) event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California. Lopez, who is an executive producer and judge on the dance competition show, was on the panel, and adorably started blushing when fellow judge Derek Hough revealed his favorite memories from season one.

Hough said he loved sitting next to Lopez on the judges' panel, and jokingly recalled the moment she turned to tell him about Rodriguez for the first time.

"She was like, 'Yeah, I met this dude. He plays sports,'" Hough exclaimed, as Lopez, seemingly embarrassed, shook her head and covered her face with her hands.

Lopez then chimed in, saying, "You're official little brother right now!"

Cute moment between @derekhough and @JLo at the #WorldofDance panel. Making her blush onstage bringing up A-Rod without saying his name 😉😊 @NBCWorldofDancepic.twitter.com/aUOZTon35M — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) May 2, 2018

Before the cute onstage moment occurred, ET caught up with the mother of two on the red carpet, where she opened up about her plans for Mother's Day and why she's "glad" Rodriguez sees her as a great role model for his two kids, daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10. Lopez shares 10-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do," she explained. "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

Hear more from the candid interview in the video below!

