Jennifer Lopez Is 'Glad' Alex Rodriguez Sees Her as a Great Role Model for His Daughters (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez is just trying to be the best mom she can be.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 48-year-old entertainer at the World of Dance's FYC event at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, where she talked being a great role model for her kids, as well as her Mother's Day plans.

"You know it depends every year," Lopez replied about what her 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, will do for her. "The kids just always plan a little something. It's always very sweet and I try to always see my mom and take her out for a minute. Nothing too crazy."

Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, also has two kids of his own, daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, who look up to her. The former Yankees player has previously spoken about raising his girls to be strong and smart women, just like J.Lo.

"For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do," she explained. "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

Meanwhile, as World of Dance gears up for second season, Lopez has thought about the dancing reality show being considered for an Emmy.

"It would be awesome [to get a nomination]," J.Lo expressed. "I don't know why there's all this talk. I'm hoping maybe you guys know something that I don't. It's definitely a great show, I'm super proud of it. It's even better this year."

ET recently caught up with Lopez on the set of her new music video for her Spanish-language single, "El Anillo."

Watch the video below to see all the amazing behind-the-scenes scoop we got!

World of Dance season two premieres May 30 on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough Reveals She's Working With Derek Hough on 'World of Dance,' Not Returning to 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Share Pics From the Set of 'World of Dance' Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Teases Business Plans With Alex Rodriguez, Talks 'World of Dance' Season 2