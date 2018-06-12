Jennifer Lopez Fabulously Cruises Through Las Vegas in New 'Dinero' Video

Jennifer Lopez takes a joy ride around Sin City.

The 48-year-old entertainer makes the best of her time in Las Vegas in the new selfie-style vertical music video for her single, "Dinero," featuring DJ Khalid and Cardi B. Released on Tuesday, the Steven Gomillion-directed clip features J.Lo in a black crop top and matching pants, her hair in a ponytail and rocking her signature gold hoops, while cruising the Las Vegas Strip in a black convertible.

As the cameras roll, Lopez lip-syncs along to the infectious song, stopping along the way to show off her Guess billboard, All I Have residency spot and more.

The original "Dinero" music video -- released on May 24 -- was an extravagant piece directed by Joseph Kahn and featured J.Lo, Khaled and Cardi luxuriously dressed and in a lavish mansion.

Lopez recently celebrated her 100th All I Have show at Zappos Theater located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas last week.

"When you work this hard on something it’s nice to take a moment and celebrate," she wrote on Instagram. "Mr. Benny Medina who has been a consistent source of support and love in my life for over twenty years and has been thru so much with me said a lot of things that were so humbling and touched my heart and truly moved me to tears!"

The World of Dance judge is one of the hardest working women in the industry, and just a couple of months ago, she invited ET to the set of her epic "El Anillo" music video. Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes look.

