Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 100th Las Vegas Show With Giant Cake: Watch!

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to celebrate!

The "El Anillo" singer performed her 100th show on Wednesday in Las Vegas, which as served as the home of the 48-year-old pop star's highly successful "All I Have" residency since 2016.

Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina, honored the star and her cast with a massive five-tier cake adorned with sparklers, which she shared in a clip on social media.

"Just to let you know, I'm completely and totally winded, just to give you an example of how much this young lady and this amazing cast of dancers and this family do every night," said Medina, who was surrounded by Lopez and her dancers, just before thanking fans for their support.

The mother of two also gave Medina a sweet shoutout on Instagram, describing him as a "consistent source of support and love."

"When you work this hard on something it’s nice to take a moment and celebrate," she wrote. "Mr. Benny Medina who has been a consistent source of support and love in my life for over twenty years and has been thru so much with me said a lot of things that were so humbling and touched my heart and truly moved me to tears!"

J.Lo continued, echoing her manager's sentiment that it's primarily about the fans.

"But the one thing he said that was an absolute is... we do it for YOU," she said. "The fans and all the people that come out every night to share this amazing experience with us!! I will always continue to give you #ALLIHAVE Thank you!!!! I love you...❤️ #untilnexttime"

Lopez, wearing a form-fitting gold and white dress, also posed beside the stunning cake marked with "100th show" in glittery letters.

"Such an amazing night celebrating 100 shows of #ALLIHAVE," she said of the milestone performance. "Thank you to everyone who works to make this show such a success love you all!!!! But you know that!!!"

The "All I Have" residency, held at the Zappos Theater, is set to conclude in Sin City on September 29.

