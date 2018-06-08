'World of Dance' Contestants Ignite a Dance Challenge Between Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough (Exclusive)

The competition on World of Dance is heating up!

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the all-new episode airing next Tuesday on NBC, some familiar faces return to the dance floor in hopes of impressing judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough on a whole new level.

Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Josh and Taylor -- who competed as separate acts during season one -- have joined forces this time around, competing as a hip-hop duo in the Junior division to better their odds of winning the top prize.

In the teaser, the two can be seen performing to Billie Eilish's "Bellyache," packing the routine with sharp movements, splits, fluid transitions and plenty of attitude.

The dance duo chose to incorporate one simple prop into their piece -- a tiny chair, which became quite the joke between the judges.

Following Josh and Taylor's dance, Lopez turns to Hough and says, "I bet you can't do that last move, the one through the chair."

Watch below to see what happens when Hough accepts Lopez's challenge:

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Hough about his new World of Dance Master Class series. During our interview, he also opened up about sister Julianne Hough's upcoming appearance as a mentor on the dance competition show.

"There's a part in this season where we all mentor each division. She joins me for one of the weeks and it's amazing," he teased. "I love working with Julianne, she's just such an amazing person, has an amazing heart, amazing soul. So, to have her heart and positive energy and her light in that room around those competitors at that really sort of nerve-wracking, pressuring time -- you can see them sort of receive that energy and feel more confident, which is amazing."

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Hear more in the video below.

