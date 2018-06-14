Alex Rodriguez Responds to Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's Comments on Marriage (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez seem like the perfect couple -- but they're in no rush to walk down the aisle.

During an appearance on Monday's Today show, Lopez addressed her and A-Rod's future, insisting "we have to take our time."

"I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace," she explained. "And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

But what does Rodriguez think of all that? "She's the queen," Rodriguez said with a laugh while exclusively chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday.

"We're raising our children... there's four of them, and that's what we strive to do every day," he added. "For us, it's all about the kids."

It really is all about the kids for the couple. While Rodriguez stars on the new season of Shark Tank and Lopez is busy focusing on her music, the pair always make time for their family. In fact, the two came together -- alongside Lopez's ex, Marc Anthony -- for their daughters' dance recital on Wednesday.

Lopez and Anthony's 10-year-old daughter, Emme, took the stage alongside Rodriguez's daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, for an incredible Lopez-themed performance.

The "Dinero" singer, whose 10-year-old son, Max, cheered on from the audience, adorably documented the entire thing on her Instagram Story, including her stepping up as makeup artist to get the girls ready for their big night.

#familiaprimero 🌟 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

"We just had an awesome, awesome time watching the three little girls," Rodriguez told ET. "Maybe that's the new way of families... I came from a broken home, and I think it's super important for your parents to stick together."

"Seeing the kids, how happy they get when we're all together, is priceless," he added.

See more on Lopez and Rodriguez in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez Are Proud Parents at Daughters' Dance Recital

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cuddle With Their Kids After Taco Night: Pics!

Jennifer Lopez On Taking Her Time With Alex Rodriguez: 'I've Made Plenty of Mistakes in the Past'

Related Gallery