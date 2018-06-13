Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez Are Proud Parents at Daughters' Dance Recital

Family always comes first for Jennifer Lopez.

The 48-year-old "Dinero" singer, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony reunited on Wednesday to cheer on their girls at their dance recital. The proud parents couldn't help but gush about their kids' hard work on social media, and after the show they all posed together for a special family photo.

"#familiaprimero 🌟," the "If You Had My Love" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her, A-Rod and his girls -- Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 -- and her ex-husband and their 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The singer's caption translates to "family first."

#familiaprimero 🌟 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

Before the girls took the stage, the World of Dance judge and the former baseball player shared a handful of pics of J.Lo getting the girls ready for their big night.

While at the recital, Lopez posted videos of girls performing her greatest hits like "Jenny From the Block," "I Luh Ya Papi" and "Get Right," with her music videos playing on the screens.

"It's a new generation of party people," Lopez captioned a clip of little girls dancing to "On the Floor."

"They're killing me! They're killing me right now," she says while laughing in another adorable clip.

Rodriguez, on his end, posted a video of him with Lopez and her son Max on their way to the recital. "Rockin’ to some @rickspringfield on the way to see our girls’ recital. #JessiesGirl #80sNerd #WhereCanIFindAWomanLikeThat,"

It's great to see all of the enjoying their time together. Lopez has previously spoken about how much she loves her blended family. See more in the video below.

