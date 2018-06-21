'World of Dance' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Lopez's Backup Dancer Heats Up Competition With 'Embodiment' (Exclusive)

The competition on season two of World of Dance is certainly heating up!

In an exclusive sneak peek from the all-new episode of the dance competition show, the qualifiers round continues as Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are tasked with the challenge of deciding which acts will move forward and become one step closer to winning the grand prize of $1 million.

One of the Upper Division teams competing in the fourth round of the qualifiers on Tuesday is Embodiment, a 13-member contemporary group from Los Angeles. What's unique about the elite dance squad is that they're not only made up of some of the best dancers in the industry, but they're of all ages, ranging from 16-28. Plus, one of their star members has an interesting tie to one of the judges!

Originally created by dancer Chris McCarthy, the group is currently run by choreographer Rudy Abreu, who has been a backup dancer for Lopez for the last two years. Dance fans may also recognize him from season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, where he competed as a solo performer.

On Tuesday, the group will perform a highly energetic routine to "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, where you can see Abreu front and center, kicking off the dance with sharp movements that perfectly sync up with the beat of the drums.

"Very strong," Lopez says to Hough following the piece.

See the full sneak peek video from their performance in the player above, and tune into World of Dance on Tuesday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to find out if they make it to the next round of the competition!

