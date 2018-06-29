Jennifer Lopez Wears the Chicest Outfit to a Softball Game With Alex Rodriguez

It was date night on Thursday for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The power couple attended the CC Sabathia's PitCChIn Foundation Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The 48-year-old performer watched from the dugout with her former baseball player beau, 42, in a very stylish outfit.

As most of us opt for a casual ensemble for sporting events, J.Lo is giving us major inspiration to step up our own attire for games as she graced us in a bateau striped top and white belted wide-leg trousers by designer Milly. Some would say the color is quite risky for being so close to the field, but we believe there are some chances you take for an outfit that looks so chic.

The mom of two proves she never fails to appear glamorous and has great taste for versatile pants. Just as she wore it to a softball game, she can easily pair it with a bodysuit, blazer and pumps for meetings or a sultry satin top and stilettos for a night out. She could even wear it with sneakers, tee and denim jacket for low-key days.

Shop Lopez's ensemble ahead to channel her versatile look.

