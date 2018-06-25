6 Gorgeous Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Season, Inspired by Emilia Clarke

By now your social calendar is probably filled with a slew of weddings to attend this summer. Haven't got a clue on what to wear? Allow Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke to inspire you as she recently celebrated co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tying the knot in Scotland over the weekend.

The 31-year-old English beauty was pretty in pink in a blush bustier A-line midi dress with foliage-inspired cutout embroidery by Dior, which she complemented with the French house's covetable J'Adior slingback pumps, matching pink Mansur Gavriel lightweight coat and white leather tote.

The feminine, amorous shade is so appropriate for weddings and the flared shape is universally flattering on many body types. The silhouette is elegant, romantic and elevated, making it a foolproof choice for the occasion.

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Plan your outfit ahead of time and shop wedding guest frocks similar to Emilia's romantic piece below.

H&M

H&M Lace Dress $80

ASOS

Chi Chi London Plus Fit and Flare Midi Dress $103

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Cross Strap Tea Dress $115

Revolve

Privacy Please Renner Midi Dress $148

Reformation

Reformation Rosehip Dress $248

Intermix

LoveShackFancy Marceline Off Shoulder Dress $395

See the rest of the GoT cast arrive for the ceremony in the video here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rose Leslie Married Kit Harington in a $20,000 Wedding Dress

Jenna Dewan's Summer Dress Is Literally Perfect -- Shop Her Look!

Natalie Portman Proves the Puffy Shoulder Trend Is Totally Wearable