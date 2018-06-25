Rose Leslie Married Kit Harington in a $20,000 Wedding Dress

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland, and we're still crying from all the cuteness.

The actor and actress, who play Jon Snow and his love interest, Ygritte, first met on the set of the HBO hit show in 2012 and became engaged in September of last year.

The bride stunned in an ELIE SAAB BRIDAL dress from its spring/summer 2018 collection, which comes at a cool price of $20,000. The long sleeve tulle gown was designed in a soft, romantic mermaid silhouette with an elegant illusion bateau neckline and open back, which boasts embroideries of silk threads and guipure. The gorgeous ensemble was finished off with a thin white waist belt, frothy veil, glitzy ear climbers and a flower crown.

Leslie was all smiles when she arrived at Rayne Church hand in hand with her father. The guest list was a star-studded one including many Game of Thrones castmates such as Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The newly hitched couple, both 31, left the venue as they were showered with flowers before driving off in a Land Rover Defender 90 decorated with ribbons, cans and a Just Married banner.

See Mrs. Harington's beautiful gown up close below.

