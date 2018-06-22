Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke & More 'Game of Thrones' Stars Arrive for Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Wedding

The Game of Thrones wedding is almost here!

Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and more stars were photographed arriving in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Friday ahead of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding.

Harington and Leslie, who starred as love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte from seasons four through six on the HBO series, found love in real life, and got engaged last September. In May, they announced they would be tying the knot on June 23 in Aberdeenshire, where Leslie's father owns Wardhill castle.

First to arrive in Scotland ahead of the festivities was Dinklage, who was spotted in Aberdeen with GoT producer D.B. Weiss. Next was Sophie Turner, who was spotted FaceTiming with her own fiance, Joe Jonas, as she exited the Aberdeen airport. Malin Akerman and her fiance, Jack Donnelly, were photographed shortly after.

Clarke, who stars as Harington's current love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (RIP, Ygritte!), meanwhile, arrived at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, where she caught a flight to Scotland, according to People.

Harington and Leslie's wedding has been a long time coming. After five years of dating, Harington just couldn't wait any longer to propose -- even if it meant ruining his extravagant proposal.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he revealed during a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine."

"I blew my load early," he confessed. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early."

Regardless, Harington and Leslie couldn't be happier. See what the actor told ET about their relationship in the video below.

