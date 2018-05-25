Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Set a Wedding Date

Onscreen and real-life lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a wedding date!

The pair, who started out as a couple on Game of Thrones in 2012, quickly fell in love on set and became engaged in September. On Friday, the BBC reported that the two have now chosen a date to get married: June 23.

The pair, who have been dating for six years, will reportedly tie the knot in northeast Scotland in Aberdeenshire. Leslie's father, a British politician, owns a castle there.

On Game of Thrones. Harington, who plays the hero Jon Snow, had a brief romance with Leslie's character, the wildling Ygritte. Just in case you haven't kept up with the notoriously high-body count series -- SPOILER ALERT -- Snow has made it to the eighth and final season, while Ygritte didn't survive season four.

The couple briefly broke up about a year after they began dating, but later reconciled and have been solid since.

Game of Thrones sadly doesn't return to HBO until 2019, though Harington hasn't been shy about dangling his knowledge of how the series ends right in our faces.

Here's hoping the happy couple's nuptials are far less eventful than your average Game of Thrones wedding.

