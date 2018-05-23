'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Says It Feels 'Unnatural & Strange' Doing Love Scenes With Kit Harrington

Emilia Clarke is sharing secrets from Game of Thrones.

The 31-year-old actress covers Vanity Fair's Summer 2018 issue, and in her accompanying interview with the magazine, she gets candid on what it's really like filming those steamy love scenes with her on-screen love interest, Kit Harington.

In the popular HBO fantasy series, Clarke stars as the Queen of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, who strikes up a romance with Harington's character, Jon Snow. But in real life, there's no romance between the two -- they're close friends, and Harington is engaged to former GoT star, Rose Leslie (Ygritte).

Craig McDean exclusively for Vanity Fair

"I'll tell him, 'Kit, stop being a d**k -- stop being so grumpy,' like I would with my brother," Clarke, who is also friends with Leslie, says of her and Harington's playful banter on set. "If you've known someone for six years, and they're best friends with your girlfriend, and you're best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene."

"We'll end up kissing and then we're just pi**ing ourselves with laughter because it's so ridiculous," she adds.

While Clarke doesn't offer up any spoilers regarding the final season of GoT, she does admit that upon reading her final scene, "It f**ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is…"

ET was with Clarke on Monday at a screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story in New York City, where she shared new details on the series' eighth and final season.

"I'm about three quarters of the way through filming it, if not maybe a little more," she revealed. "I am, yes, utterly heartbroken to be saying goodbye to her [Khaleesi]."

Later that evening, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarke opened up about the fate of all the fan-favorite characters from GoT, as there will reportedly be multiple deaths when the show returns sometime in 2019.

"I know everything, well, kind of, sort of, I do," she said of the final season. "I know plenty. I know enough. I think they’re doing loads of stuff and they're not even telling us because they don't trust us and rightly so."

Hear more teasers on the all-new season from Clarke in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Says Cast Was in Tears While Reading Multiple Deaths in Final Scripts

Rose Leslie Refuses to Let Fiance Kit Harington Read 'Game of Thrones' Scripts Around Her

Emilia Clarke Ignored Her Family’s ‘Star Wars’ Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Related Gallery