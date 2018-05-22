Emilia Clarke Ignored Her Family’s ‘Star Wars’ Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Emilia Clarke wasn’t willing to let anything get in the way of watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding – not even her own film!

The 31-year-old British actress explained on Monday’s The Tonight Show that she had lots of royal wedding fever, despite not being invited. “I – genuinely – sadly wasn’t there,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Clarke then gushed over Meghan’s Givenchy gown, declaring, “It was beautiful, right? It was gorgeous. I think she kind of smashed it.”

The Game of Thrones star was adamant about not missing the royal nuptials, and even with a scheduling conflict thanks to her upcoming movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, she still made time to watch the wedding day festivities.

“I had a screening of the Star Wars movie I’m in for my friends and family on the day. So, I didn’t sort of realize, so I didn’t get my dates right,” she explained. “I thought no one would turn up, but then they did. So then they watched the movie, and I watched the wedding!”

Despite her initial excitement, Clarke noted that she was kind of disappointed by the outcome. “I was kind of maybe hoping for [family drama] or something,” she complained. “No one even fell!”

Clarke also spoke with ET at a New York City screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and she couldn't help but gush over what it was like to watch Harry and Meghan tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday.

"I just think it's beautiful. They're so in love," she mused. "She looked beautiful and he looked happy, and, like, why not? It's gorgeous!"

Clarke also opened up to ET about the final season of Game of Thrones, which she is currently filming.

"I'm about three quarters of the way through filming it, if not maybe a little more. I am, yes, utterly heartbroken to be saying goodbye to her," she said of her beloved character, Khaleesi.

Clarke added some more details on the fate of the show's favorite characters during her Tonight Show appearance.

“Yeah, I know everything, well, kind of, sort of, I do,” she said of the final season. “I know plenty. I know enough. I think they’re doing loads of stuff and they’re not even telling us because they don’t trust us and rightly so.”

While Clarke watched the royal wedding on TV, there were lots of celebrities that got an invite to Harry and Meghan's big day. Here's a look at the star-studded affair:

Additional reporting by Rande Iaboni.

