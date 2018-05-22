James Corden Almost Sneezed at the Worst Moment During the Royal Wedding

James Corden was very close to becoming a viral sensation himself during Saturday’s Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The British Late Late Show host and his wife, Julia, were invited to the headline-making event in Windsor, England, and on Monday’s show he opened up about the experience.

“I’ve had quite the weekend. I really have,” he said. “We had the absolute honor of being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

The 39-year-old then pointed to a pic of him looking very downcast in the congregation, and quipped, “In my defense, what face do you make whilst you’re watching a cellist in a church?”

But Corden also revealed that he narrowly escaped disaster during the televised ceremony.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” he said. “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ and I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’”

To keep from accidentally objecting to Harry and Meghan’s union, Corden was forced to hold his sneeze in.

“I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” he explained. “I think I got away with it.”

The comedian also joked about some of the celebrity guests, saying, “George Clooney was there so congratulations Harry and Meghan on your brand new Nespresso machine. I imagine that’s what he got them.”

But Corden ended on a serious note, congratulation the happy couple on their “inclusive” nuptials.

“I was proud to be British on that day. It was a modern, forward-thinking couple having the exact ceremony that they wanted and they brought Britain and the world together for a happy occasion and I was so pleased to be there,” he said. “Congratulations to the newlyweds. I hope you’re getting some well-earned sleep!”

