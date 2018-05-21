George Clooney 'Hopped Behind the Bar' at Royal Wedding Reception and Poured Shots

Having George Clooney at your party is always a good way to liven things up.

The two-time Oscar winner isn’t just a great actor, a talented director, a dedicated father and a passionate humanitarian -- he also knows how to pour a mean drink, which is apparently a skill he showed off during the exclusive royal wedding reception.

A source tells ET that the 57-year-old movie star briefly served as a bartender for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the star-studded reception, held at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, on Saturday evening.

"George hopped behind the bar and was actually bartending for a bit," the source said. "He poured Casamigos drinks and shots and got everyone dancing!"

Clooney and longtime friend Rande Gerber -- husband of Cindy Crawford -- co-founded the Casamigos Tequilla brand in 2013, before recently selling it to English Alcohol company Diageo last year for a princely $700 million.

Aside from Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, some of the other big names at the grand party reportedly included Elton John and David Furnish, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Abigail Spencer, Idris Elba, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams among many others.

During the fun event -- hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles -- the newly named Duchess of Sussex gave an unprecedented speech honoring her new husband and her new family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Monday, "The first person to get up and speak was Meghan. This was a real breach of tradition. Usually the bride doesn't talk. It is, of course, the father of the bride, but seeing there was no Thomas Markle, Meghan decided that she would speak."

After profusely thanking the royal family — specifically Prince Charles for escorting her down the aisle — the 36-year-old former actress reportedly praised her spouse.

"When it came to her new husband, Harry, she said, 'I finally found my prince,'" Nicholl shared. "It was very romantic and very sweet."

