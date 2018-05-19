George and Amal Clooney Elegantly Arrive at the Royal Wedding

The Clooneys are here -- and they're looking good!

George and Amal Clooney have arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. A source told ET on Friday that the superstar couple was on the guest list, and that while Amal was expected to attend, George was trying to make it.

"George is planning to go, but he’s filming in Italy," the source said, "and it depends on his schedule."

Amal couldn't have looked more elegant in a stunning Stella McCartney saffron yellow dress with a side drape detail and coordinating hat by Stephen Jones. George, meanwhile, looked dapper in a gray suit.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Amal Clooney is an absolute vision 😍 #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/mFMEjbdfqY — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 19, 2018

There were rumors leading up to the big day that Meghan may be using Amal's go-to London hairdresser, Miguel Perez, for her wedding look -- though he denied the report in an Instagram post a few weeks ago.

"I do Amal's [hair], and Meghan is friends with her," Perez reportedly said in an interview with The Mail last month. "I also do George [Clooney]'s; I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."

Meghan debuted a new hairstyle on Thursday, as she made her way to Windsor Castle for royal wedding rehearsals with Prince Harry. The Suits star sported a half-up, half-down look -- leading many to think she'll go for something similar for the wedding ceremony.

It won't be long before the bride arrives. Check out all the updates on our live blog here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

George Clooney and Wife Amal Expected to Attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Related Gallery