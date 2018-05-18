Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

We finally know who will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

On Friday, Kensington Palace released a statement revealing that Prince Charles will be doing the honors.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the palace said in a statement Friday. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

According to CNN, Meghan will begin the bridal processional unescorted, followed by her bridesmaids and page boys, and Prince Charles will join her when she reaches the Quire -- the area where the main royal guests will be seated. He will then walk her to the foot of the altar, where he will not "give her away" but instead stand back as Meghan approaches Harry herself, breaking tradition.

Over the past week, many questioned who would be walking Meghan down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, told TMZ that he wouldn't be able to make it to Windsor, England, for the wedding on Saturday due to health complications. The father of the bride, who lives in Mexico, reportedly told the website on Wednesday that he was alert and out of heart surgery he underwent earlier that morning after suffering a heart attack over a week ago.

Thomas was intended to "give away" his daughter, as the palace revealed in a statement earlier this month, but originally backed out of the wedding earlier this week after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi. He reportedly changed his mind and was hoping to attend the church service at St. George's Chapel after all, pending approval by his doctor.

"This is a serious situation. Meghan and Harry are very concerned," a source told ET at the time. "Thomas' health is a private matter and therefore no comments or statements will be made [by the palace]."

"Meghan and Harry have mixed emotions right now, between their concern for Meghan's dad and the exciting start of their life together," the source added.

In a statement released on Friday, Meghan officially announced that her father would not be attending her nuptials. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

