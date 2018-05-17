Meghan Markle 'Sadly' Reveals Her Father Will Not be Attending Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is breaking her silence.

On Thursday, the bride-to-be made a statement regarding whether her father, Thomas Markle, would be attending the royal wedding after reportedly having stents implanted in his blood vessels following a heart attack last week. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still recovering in the hospital, according to TMZ.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan announced. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The 36-year-old actress continued, "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

On Tuesday, Thomas told TMZ that he would not be able to go to his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, England, on Saturday, hours after saying that he was looking forward to walking her down the aisle. The very next day, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry have "mixed emotions" about Thomas' health issues as they try to focus on starting their life together.

"This is a serious situation. Meghan and Harry are very concerned,” the source told ET. “Thomas’ health is a private matter and therefore no comments or statements will be made [by the Palace]."

Earlier this week, Thomas made headlines after reportedly arranging to take paparazzi photos of himself with a photographer.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," Kensington Palace said in a statement to ET on Monday following the photo scandal. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

ET has reached out to Thomas for comment on his health.

With only a few days left before Meghan and Harry say "I do," it's still unclear who will walk the Suits star down the aisle. Keep up with ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Is Alert and Out of Surgery

Prince Harry Feels 'Very Protective' of Meghan Markle, Focusing on Their 'Special Day' (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests Will Have Their Phones Seized

Related Gallery