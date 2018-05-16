Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Is Alert and Out of Surgery

Meghan Markle's dad's heart surgery was a success.

Thomas Markle is alert and out of surgery, TMZ reports, adding that Thomas had stents implanted in his blood vessels after suffering a heart attack last week. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still recovering in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Thomas told the outlet that would not be able to attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, England, on Saturday, hours after saying that he was looking forward to walking her down the aisle. A source told ET on Wednesday that Meghan and Harry have "mixed emotions" about Thomas' health issues as they try to focus on starting their life together.

"This is a serious situation. Meghan and Harry are very concerned,” the source told ET. “Thomas’ health is a private matter and therefore no comments or statements will be made [by the Palace]."

Earlier this week, Thomas made headlines after reportedly arranging to take paparazzi photos of himself with a photographer.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," Kensington Palace said in a statement to ET on Monday following the photo scandal. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

ET has reached out to Thomas for comment on his health.

With three days before Meghan and Harry say "I do," it's unclear who will walk the Suits star down the aisle. Keep up with ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

