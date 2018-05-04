How Meghan Markle’s Parents Will Participate in the Royal Wedding Day

With just two weeks to go before the highly anticipated Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace released some new details on the nuptials on Friday.

Reinforcing the fact that the couple is “keen to make sure members of the public would have the opportunity to feel part of the celebrations of their wedding day,” the Palace went on to talk about the specifics of the ceremony, particularly both families' involvement.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding,” the press secretary noted. “Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

The Palace also noted that both Meghan’s mother and father will play a part in her big day.

“On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle,” the secretary noted. “Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

Not only will the former Suits star be incorporating her family into the wedding, but Prince Harry will also be including the family of his late mother, Princess Diana, in the ceremony. All three siblings of the late Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana’s sister, will be giving a reading.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” the statement read.

The couple has worked hard to include Harry’s mother in their wedding from the start. The engagement ring he designed for his bride featured diamonds from Diana's private collection.

