ET Will Be Liveblogging Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

We're just two days away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

The lovebirds will be tying the knot at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, and ET will be liveblogging all the excitement surrounding their special day, starting at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. P.T.

From all the celebrity guests making their way into the castle to the very first look at Meghan's wedding dress, we'll be giving you minute-by-minute updates of everything going on in Windsor, England, on May 19.

The nuptials kick off bright and early (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT), so be sure to set your alarms now to avoid missing out on any of the action!

Following the church service, which is expected to last an hour, fans will get their first glimpse at Harry and Meghan as newlyweds when they take a carriage procession from the chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle.

In the meantime, check out ET's complete guide to the royal wedding (HERE) for all the details on the expected guests, bridal party, cake, flowers and more.

