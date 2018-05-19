Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Luncheon Hosted by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife -- so let the celebrating begin!

After a beautiful processional down the streets of Windsor, England, where the bride and groom rode in a horse and carriage, the newlyweds headed off to a luncheon at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle hosted by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The groom's brother, Prince William, who was the best man at the wedding, is serving as the compere, or emcee, at the reception.

During the event, Harry and his father, Prince Charles, will give a speech, while Meghan isn't to speak until the second reception.

In addition to speeches, the reception where the ceremonial cutting of the cake will take place, but the dessert -- created by pastry chef Claire Ptak -- almost looks too pretty to eat!

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

A lavish meal will also be served and the drinking will begin! Guests will be served Pol Roger Brut Réserve Non Vintage Champagne as well as a selection of wines. On top of that, an apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same elderflower syrup that was used in the wedding cake, will be available.

The partying doesn't stop there! Elton John is to perform at the luncheon and a source told ET that the musician is expected to pay tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, during this time.

