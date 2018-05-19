Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take Fairy-Tale Carriage Ride After Exchanging Vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot!

The newlyweds, who were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth, embarked on a beautiful carriage ride following their nuptials and sweet first kiss outside of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan took a 2.6-mile ride in the Ascot Landau carriage to greet all of their well well-wishers.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Christopher Furlong/Getty Image

The carriage arrived at the chapel just before the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, pronounced Harry and Meghan husband and wife.

WATCH: The carriage is here. It arrives just before @JustinWelby pronounces Harry & Meghan husband and wife. Cue cheers outside the chapel pic.twitter.com/ai0pnLjlcU — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 19, 2018

The 36-year-old bride, who was escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles, stunned in a gorgeous Givenchy boatneck gown, a Queen Mary tiara and Cartier jewelry. Harry, 33, and best man Prince William both wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Take a look at what happened when Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived this morning:

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal Wedding Live Now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Proclaimed Husband and Wife at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Wears Dazzling Tiara While Marrying Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Arrives at Royal Wedding in Stunning Yellow Dress One Month After Giving Birth

Related Gallery