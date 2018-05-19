Kate Middleton Arrives at Royal Wedding in Stunning Yellow Dress One Month After Giving Birth

Kate Middleton is ready to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do!"

The Duchess of Cambridge officially arrived at the royal wedding in Windsor, England, on Saturday, chic in a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen. She paired her outfit with a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

There's no doubt that the brunette beauty looked stunning, making an appearance less than a month after giving birth to her and Prince William's third child, baby boy Louis.

During the church service at St. George's Chapel, Kate and William's older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will be playing a special role in Harry and Meghan's big day. The two are serving as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively, Kensington Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

And there's a good chance George and Charlotte could steal the spotlight away from Harry and Meghan, at least for a moment! Last year, the two played the same roles in Pippa Middleton's nuptials to James Matthews, showing up to the ceremony in matching white-and-tan Pepa & Co ensembles.

