Royal Wedding Recap: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Big Day Broken Down Minute-by-Minute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife!

ET was up bright and early on Saturday morning to witness all the revelry happening across the pond as the royal couple said "I do." Harry and Meghan, or as they will now be known, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot in front of 600 friends and family -- a guest list that included princes, princesses and A-list celebrities -- inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Filled with laughter, a few tears and plenty of pomp and circumstance, the ceremony will be one we remember forever.

From the star-studded arrivals to the Queen's reception, highlighting every fascinator and first kiss in between, relive the entire royal wedding with ET's minute-by-minute live blog of the historic day. And make sure you share your favorite moments with us on Twitter and Instagram as we continue celebrating Meghan and Harry's big day!

@KensingtonRoyal / Twitter

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the Signing of the Register @ShekuKM and the Orchestra perform #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/AVpGngrfBv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images

Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shutterstock

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Getty Images

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Getty Images

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.



Find out more: https://t.co/8vkN7JSJ4Cpic.twitter.com/cpmFrMegyw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles and Camilla During Tea With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Has a Whole New Pre-Royal Wedding Hairstyle: See It!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head to Windsor Castle for Royal Wedding Rehearsal: Pics!

Related Gallery