Royal Wedding Recap: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Big Day Broken Down Minute-by-Minute
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife!
ET was up bright and early on Saturday morning to witness all the revelry happening across the pond as the royal couple said "I do." Harry and Meghan, or as they will now be known, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot in front of 600 friends and family -- a guest list that included princes, princesses and A-list celebrities -- inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Filled with laughter, a few tears and plenty of pomp and circumstance, the ceremony will be one we remember forever.
From the star-studded arrivals to the Queen's reception, highlighting every fascinator and first kiss in between, relive the entire royal wedding with ET's minute-by-minute live blog of the historic day.
It's time to cut the cake!6:21 AM:
The 600 guests invited to the first reception will be treated to a variety of lunch dishes, including Scottish lengisines wrapped in smoked salmon, grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham, poached free range chicken, pea and mint risotto, slow-roasted Windsor pork belly, and, of course, the wedding cake! Created by Claire Paddock, the lemon elderflower sponge cake is decorated with special Swiss meringue buttercream.
ET is live on YouTube, recapping all of the royal wedding excitement… so far!5:46 AM:
As we patiently await the newlyweds' arrival to their first reception, join ET's Denny Directo and Sophie Schillaci as they break down all the best moments from Meghan and Harry's ceremony.
How Meghan Markle's "timeless" wedding dress came to be.5:36 AM:
Clare Waight Keller of the House of Givenchy said in a statement that she and the bride wanted Meghan's dress to "emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history" and "convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts." Keller added, "It has been an immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a person level. One I will forever carry with me."
What happens next?5:29 AM:
Following 25 minutes of procession through the streets around Windsor Castle, the newlyweds will take their official wedding portraits. The photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, has exactly 25 minutes to get six shots of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their families before they all head to their first reception, a 600-person stand-up event. Later in the evening, there will be a second, more intimate and exclusive reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin carriage procession through Windsor.5:12 AM:
With the nuptials officially over -- a touching, emotional and occasionally hilarious ceremony -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex boarded the Ascot Landau carriage for their horse-drawn procession, alternatingly waving to the jubilant onlookers and adoringly looking at each other, hands clasped as they finally relax (a little) and revel in the grandeur of their royal wedding.
The first kiss!5:08 AM:
After stepping outside the chapel to cheering from the crowds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged their first kiss as a married couple. On the steps of the church, flanked by the royal guards, Harry helped Meghan with her wedding gown train before the newlyweds stepped into a waiting carriage for the procession. Princess Charlotte and Prince George waved adorably as their uncle and new aunt rode off.
God save The Queen! The royal wedding ceremony is over.5:03 AM:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return, hand-in-hand, as trumpets sound for the British National Anthem: "God save our gracious Queen, long live our noble Queen, God save The Queen!" (For the record, Meghan Markle seems to have it down perfectly.) With that, the two made their way back down the aisle, followed by a playful bunch of bridesmaids and pageboys and then Prince Charles, Camilla and Doria Ragland.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make it official.4:55 AM:
Following a blessing by Dean of Windsor, the organ played as the newlyweds left the altar with their witnesses for the Signing of the Register. In a sweet moment, Prince Charles took the hand of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to escort her. Meanwhile, guests waiting in the chapel were treated to a performance by 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
The newlyweds' marriage is blessed: "You have created joy and gladness."4:44 AM:
The Archbishop performed the blessing of Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage as the couple kneeled and prayed in front of him. "Pour out the abundance of your blessing upon Harry and Meghan in their new life together," he said. "Let their love for each other be a seal upon their hearts and a crown upon their heads."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proclaimed husband and wife.4:40 AM:
After exchanging rings -- as each said, "With my body I honor you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you" -- the archbishop addressed the congregation and declared the couple husband and wife, officially, to much cheering from the crowd.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows.4:37 AM:
"I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow," Prince Harry recited, staring lovingly at his bride. She said the same back.
The royal wedding is taken to church courtesy of The Kingdom Choir.4:36 AM:
Reverend Curry was a tough act to follow, but Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir beautifully segued into a glorious version of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," from the other side of the chapel. Dressed in pastel pinks and purples, the choir harmonized, "Whenever you’re in trouble, Won’t you stand by me, oh stand by me. Oh stand, stand by me. Stand by me."
"We gotta get you all married."4:31 AM:
Reverend Michael Curry ends a passionate address by talking about the power of fire: "Jesus walked on the water, but I didn’t walk across the Atlantic Ocean to get here... fire makes it possible for us to text and tweet and Facebook," he proclaimed, to laughs. "If humanity ever captures the energy of love, it will be the second time in history that we have discovered fire."
The Most Reverend Michael Curry quotes Martin Luther King, Jr. during his address.4:22 AM:
A robed and joyous Reverend Michael Curry began his address by quoting MLK Jr.: "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love, and when we do that, we will make of this old world, a new world." Meghan, holding hands with Prince Harry, broke into a smile as she listened to Curry discuss the power of love. "Two young people fell in love, and we showed up," he exclaimed.
A reading from the Song of Solomon.4:17 AM:
The Lady Jane Fellowes recited a reading from the Nave -- "My beloved speaks and says to me: 'Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away'" -- as Harry and Meghan listen on, grins on both of their faces. The Choir of St George's Chapel follow with a rendition of, "If ye love me." Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked emotional as she heard the words.
Prince Harry and Meghan promise to take each other as husband and wife.4:13 AM:
Not at all surprisingly, no one in the church objected when the Dean of Windsor asked if there was any reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not marry. He then turned to the couple and asked, "Harry, will you take Meghan to be your wife? Will you love her, comfort her, honor and protect her, and, forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live?" "I will," he said, as the church giggled. He asked the same to Meghan and she, too, said, "I will."
The ceremony begins: The Dean of Windsor’s opening remarks.4:11 AM:
"The gift of marriage brings husband and wife together in the delight and tenderness of sexual union and joyful commitment to the end of their lives," the Dean of Windsor said before Prince Harry and Meghan, before the congregation stood and sang the hymn, "Lord of All Hopefulness." (We see you singing, Serena Williams!)
The bride walks down the aisle.4:05 AM:
Followed by her bridesmaids and pageboys (including Prince George, holding hands with his fellow little attendant), Meghan Markle made her way to the altar. She was absolutely beaming, arm-in-arm with Prince Charles, as Prince Harry mouthed something inaudible at the sight of her. Once side by side, Prince Harry and Meghan could not stop smiling, whispering unheard words to each other.
The bride has arrived: Meghan Markle makes her grand entrance.4:00 AM:
Meghan stepped out of her car in a sleek boatneck gown with a lengthy traim, her hair pulled up with a jeweled tiara and lace veil covering her face. Her pageboys held her veil as she made her way up the steps. She gave a small wave to the crowd as she prepared to walk down the aisle.
Kate Middleton arrives with the bridesmaids and pageboys.4:00 AM:
The Duchess of Cambridge, in a light yellow dress, was all smiles as she arrived, hand-in-hand with her daughter, Princess Charlotte The young bridesmaid gave an enthusiastic wave as she entered the church.
Queen Elizabeth arrives -- let the wedding begin!3:57 AM:
The queen is in green! Queen Elizabeth II arrived shortly after her son, wearing a lime green coat and matching hat, with a pop of color via a purple feather. Her Royal Majesty is one of last to arrive, accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip.
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive.3:55 AM:
Ms. Ragland, having stayed with Meghan the night before her wedding, was in the automobile with her daughter on the way to the wedding and has now arrived at Windsor Castle, wearing a stunning pastel suit, simple but elegant fascinator and a sparkling nose ring.
Mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, enters church.3:47 AM:
Ms. Ragland, having stayed with Meghan the night before her wedding, was in the automobile with her daughter on the way to the wedding and has now arrived at Windsor Castle, wearing a stunning off-white suit, simple but elegant fascinator and a sparkling nose ring.
The groom is here: Prince Harry arrives with Prince William at his side.3:36 AM:
Harry arrived early to his wedding, showing up five minutes before scheduled. He made his way to Windsor Castle with his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, both dressed in elaborate military garb. (And yes, Harry kept his beard!) The brothers waved at the crowd of onlookers waiting outside the castle, greeted fellow soldiers and removed their Blues and Royals Forage caps before entering the chapel.
Hats off to the Royal Family.3:29 AM:
With many of the guests having taken their seats inside the chapel, the royal family has arrived: Princesses Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie, among others. Unlike when William and Kate tied the knot in 2011, the women are wearing particularly understated hats for this occasion.
Here comes the bride!3:20 AM:
Meghan Markle is officially en route to her wedding, having left the Cliveden House Hotel, where she stayed with her mother, Doria Ragland, the night before the nuptials. As she drove off, we got our first glimpse of her wedding look, which features a long sleeve dress with a lace veil over a stunning updo. Meghan is expected to arrive just before 4 a.m. PT, when the ceremony begins.
The royal wedding gets Fergalicious.3:06 AM:
There was a question of whether Sarah, Duchess of York, would be on the guest list for Prince Harry’s wedding, but Fergie was present and accounted for, wearing what must be the unofficial color scheme of the wedding: Navy blue. Fergie has long been close with Harry, as are all of her daughters. (Still, there is debate over whether she will be invited to this evening's formal reception.)
Serena Williams is pretty in pink for her friend’s wedding.3:03 AM:
After so casually revealing on Instagram that she was getting dolled up for her friend’s wedding, Serena arrived to the wedding, Harry and Meghan's, looking gorgeous in a blush pink, Versace long sleeve dress with a matching ribbon fascinator, beaming alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.
Priyanka Chopra and 'Suits' cast in suits.2:59 AM:
Best friend Priyanka Chopra, in an asymmetrical lavender dress with lace fascinator, arrived with Janina Gavankar and Meghan's Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, dressed in a polka dotted dress. Other Suits actors Patrick J. Adams, with wife Troian Bellisario, and Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty all arrived one after the another to support their former co-star, as did James Corden and wife Julia Carey.
Elton John, Tom Hardy and Carey Mulligan, among others, spotted inside the church.2:49 AM:
Guests are assembling inside St. George's Chapel and there are plenty of famous faces: A bald Tom Hardy, looking dapper in a navy suit, was spotted sitting with his wife, Charlotte Riley. Carey Mulligan, in a powder blue dress adorned with bright yellow flowers and white feather headpiece, was present with husband Marcus Mumford. Singer Joss Stone was also spotted mingling amid the crowd, as was Elton John, seen chatting with James Blunt and the Beckhams.
Fashionable couples: David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.2:30 AM:
Two of the most high-profile couples in attendance arrived back-to-back: First, Amal Clooney, in a honey yellow floor-length Stella McCartney dress with wide-brimmed yellow hat, and husband George, wearing a fitted grey suit and matching pale yellow tie. Shortly after, David and Victoria Beckham arrived, with Posh Spice dressed in a navy ensemble that looks strikingly similar to the one she wore to Kate and William's nuptials in 2011.
Kate’s family -- including sister Pippa Middleton -- arrive.2:25 AM:
The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, Pippa, donned a mint, orchid print dress with light pink panels, styled with a floral pink fascinator. Pippa, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, arrived with her husband, James Matthews, her brother James Middleton and their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. All of Princess Diana's siblings have also arrived.
Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, arrives. (With more exes to come?)2:18 AM:
The Zimbabwean jeweler, who dated Prince Harry on-and-off for seven years from 2004-2011, was one of the first guests to arrive to Windsor Castle, wearing a navy blue ensemble and a matching fascinator. The two have remained good friends over the years. Chelsy brought her brother as her plus one.
Prince Harry and Meghan reveal who made their wedding rings.2:06 AM:
When Harry and Meghan say "I do," they will exchange Cleave and Company wedding bands. "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen," the statement said. Prince Harry's ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish, and both rings will be carried to the chapel by Harry’s best man, Prince William.
The first celebrity guests: Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey arrive at Windsor.1:45 AM:
Harry and Meghan's wedding will be a star-studded affair, and what a way to kick things off: Idris Elba arrived first with his fiance, Sabrina Dhowre. Oprah arrived at the same time in sunglasses, a pink Stella McCartney dress and a crème-colored hat with with an extravagant floral flourish. Fun fact: Gayle King revealed Oprah had a dress emergency yesterday, because the one she was intending to wear "she thought was a little too white."
Serena Williams is getting ready for the wedding!1:38 AM:
The tennis pro took to Instagram early Saturday morning, letting fans know she was awake and ready for her pal Meghan's nuptials. "Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding," she captioned a pic of herself wrapped in a towel. "#beingserena #freshface."
Memorize the order of service, so you don’t miss a single moment.1:36 AM:
Here are the important times to remember this morning: Starting at 1:30 a.m. PT (4:30 am ET/9 a.m. GMT) guests will begin arriving St. George's Chapel (keep your eyes peeled for Spice Girls, the cast of Suits, etc). At 3:20 a.m., the Royal Family will arrive, followed by Harry and William 10 minutes later, and finally, the Queen at 3:52 a.m. The wedding ceremony itself is at 4 a.m., with a 25-minute carriage procession to follow at 5:05 a.m.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be the sixteenth couple to marry at Windsor.1:26 AM:
Ahead of their nuptials, Kensington Palace revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth royal couple to marry at Windsor Castle since 1863.
Meet the soon to be Duke and Duchess of Sussex!1:17 AM:
It's official! Prince Harry will become a Duke. Ahead of this morning's wedding, Queen Elizabeth II announced that the newlyweds' new royal titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Duke may be the highest rank of hereditary peerage, but he'll always be Prince Harry in our hearts. Once married, Meghan will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.
