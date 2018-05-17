Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head to Windsor Castle for Royal Wedding Rehearsal: Pics!

Rehearsals for the royal wedding have officially begun!

With just two days to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say "I do," the lovebirds were spotted arriving to Windsor Castle on Thursday to finalize preparations for their big day.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, arrived in a Range Rover and were escorted by police up the Long Walk, where they were reportedly meeting Queen Elizabeth II for tea.

MEGA

Meghan went semi-casual for the day, sporting a white dress top and statement earrings, with her hair pulled into a tousled half-up, half-down 'do.

MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William were also photographed leaving Kensington Palace and making their way to Windsor for the afternoon rehearsals.

MEGA

Meanwhile, members of the armed forces and those selected to lead Saturday's carriage procession were photographed during a parade rehearsal in Windsor. As you can see in the pics, plenty of fans gathered behind the barricades to snap photos of the cavalcade.

Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry's latest sighting comes just a few hours after the former Suits star released a statement regarding her father, Thomas Markle. He was originally intended to walk his daughter down the aisle, but will no longer be attending the nuptials due to health issues.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan announced. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," she continued. "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

The father of the bride, who lives in Mexico, told TMZ on Wednesday that he was alert and out of heart surgery he underwent earlier that morning after suffering a heart attack over a week ago.

Thomas originally backed out of the wedding earlier this week after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi. He reportedly changed his mind and was hoping to attend the church service at St. George's Chapel after all, pending approval by his doctor.

Hear more in the video below, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: The Complete Guide

Meghan Markle 'Sadly' Reveals Her Father Will Not be Attending Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Is Alert and Out of Surgery

Related Gallery