Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles and Camilla During Tea With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is getting to know the royal family!

With just two days to go until the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, a source tells ET that Doria met Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Wednesday over tea at the Clarence House.

"Ms. Ragland felt incredibly welcomed and thoroughly enjoyed it," the source says, adding that Meghan and her fiancé, Prince Harry, were also in attendance.

ET has learned that Doria met Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Thursday, and will meet Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The meeting with Prince Charles and Camilla came one day before Meghan released a statement revealing that her father, Thomas Markle would no longer be coming to England to watch her say "I do" due to health issues.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan announced. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," she continued. "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Thomas, who lives in Mexico, told TMZ on Wednesday that he was alert and out of heart surgery he underwent earlier that morning after suffering a heart attack over a week ago.

The father of the bride originally backed out of the wedding earlier this week after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi. He reportedly changed his mind and was hoping to attend the church service at St. George's Chapel after all, pending approval by his doctor.

Thomas was originally intended to walk his daughter down the aisle, but now that he is no longer able to do so, many are speculating that Meghan's mother will do the honors.

Hear more in the video below, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

