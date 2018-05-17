Meghan Markle Has a Whole New Pre-Royal Wedding Hairstyle: See It!

Meghan Markle has traded in her signature messy bun for a brand new 'do!

With just two days to go until she marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, the bride-to-be has switched up her hairstyle.

The former Suits star debuted the new look on Thursday, as she made her way to Windsor Castle for royal wedding rehearsals with Prince Harry.

Meghan, who is no stranger to rocking tousled tresses, seemingly gave her brunette locks a generous trim, with wispy side fringe that perfectly frames her face. Still keeping her center part, the future royal said goodbye to the topknot, and hello to a chic half-up, half-down 'do.

The no-fuss hairstyle appears to be effortless, with top pieces of her hair loosened to give it a casual feel fit for a princess. Paparazzi pics also reveal that after the rehearsal wrapped, Meghan removed the bobby pins, letting her hair fall down over her shoulders.

This is the first time we've seen Meghan in public since her appearance at the Anzac Day Service in London last month. Her hair was much longer at the time, and although she switched into two different outfits that day, she kept her hair the same -- sleek, straight and ultra-shiny.

Meghan has worn her hair down for several royal appearances with Prince Harry over the past few months, but one of her favorite hairstyles (until now!) has been her messy bun, as you can see in the pics below:

